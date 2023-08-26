Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023: When and where to watch, live streaming info

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States.

India's Neeraj Chopra will look to win his second consecutive World Athletics Championships medal on Sunday in Budapest, Hungary after progressing into the finale with a throw of 88.77m in the qualification round on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who won a silver medal at the 2022 championships in Eugene, United States, topped the qualification round and also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chopra will be up against 11 other athletes in the final that also includes two more Indians- Manu DP and Kishore Jena.

Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch the final and participants competing in the final:

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 javelin throw final in India?

The final will be streamed live, for free, on the JioCinema website and the JioCinema app. There will be no live TV telecast of the final in India.

What time would World Athletics Championships 2023 javelin throw final start in India?

The final will start at 11:45 pm Indian Standard Time.

Other than Neeraj Chopra, who are the other participants in the final?

Apart from Chopra, 11 other athletes will take part in the final, which include-Oliver Helander (Finland), Dawid Wegner (Poland), Andrian Mardare (Colombia), Ihab Abdelrahman (Egypt), Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania), Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Julian Weber (Germany), Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan), Manu DP (India), Kishore Jena (India) and Timothy Herman (Belgium).

Who are the other Indian participants in the final?

While all eyes will be on Chopra to see if he can win a second World Championships medal, hopes will also be pinned on two other Indian athletes- Manu DP and Kishore Jena.

Manu finished sixth in the qualification round with a throw of 81.31m. Jena qualified in ninth place in the qualification round with a throw of 80.55m.

Who is defending champion of the javelin throw event at the World Championships?

Anderson Peters of Grenada won the gold medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships with a throw of 90.54m. He will not feature in the final of the 2023 championships after finishing 16th in qualification stage. Chopra won the silver medal with a throw of 88.13m.

