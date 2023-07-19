Navjot Singh Sidhu shares update on wife’s cancer: ‘Fourth chemo going for the kill’

Navjot Singh Sidhu has shared an update on his wife's cancer treatment (Image credit: @sherryontopp/Twitter)

Navjot Singh Sidhu has shared an update on his wife’s ongoing cancer treatment. The Congress leader’s wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, was diagnosed with stage two invasive cancer in March this year. She has since undergone three chemotherapy cycles.

In a social media post shared on July 17, Navjot Singh Sidhu revealed the chemotherapy treatment format his wife will undergo – four cycles to kill all cancer cells, and two to consolidate if there are any resilient ones left.

He said his wife is undergoing her fourth chemotherapy which has led to hair loss, skin rashes and blue nails – but is still in good spirits despite this.

“Fourth Chemo going for the kill………. nails are blue, hair gone, few skin rashes but spirits soaring sky high,” the former India cricketer wrote. “Her steely resolve to live and defeat the disease surpasses the pain she is going through.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu added that he had promised his wife a trip to Benares as an incentive to ease her pain. Along with his post, he shared a photo of his wife lying in bed. The photo also shows Sidhu and his wife’s oncologist, Dr Rupinder Batra.

The comments section has been flooded with wishes from concerned friends and fans. “Wishing speedy recovery and praying for best of health - god bless,” wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh. “I wish for her speedy recovery Navjot bhai. God is there. She will be hale and hearty soon,” said former Lok Sabha member Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Sidhu was released from jail earlier this year after serving a 10-month term related to a road-rage incident that occurred 34 years ago, resulting in the death of Gurnam Singh.