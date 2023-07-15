People are convinced mermaids are real after this Australian beach discovery

Mysterious remains found on an Australian beach have left the internet puzzled

The remains of mystery creature, found washed up on an Australian beach, have left thousands baffled. Bobbi-lee Oates, 34, came across the skeletal remains while strolling on Long Beach in Keppel Sands, Queensland, last week.

Oates was struck by the creature’s skull, which looked very much like a human skull – before she noticed that the rest of its body resembled what a mermaid’s skeleton would look like.

“We were driving along the beach looking for a campsite, and we couldn't help but notice how much the skull looked to be in the shape of a human's,” she was quoted as saying by The Mirror. “So we instantly stopped from the confusion as to what the hell could this be, and why does this look like a human skull?”

Oates shared pictures of the mystery creature on Facebook, asking for help in identifying it. Theories flew thick and fast.

“You just caught a mermaid,” wrote one person. “That’s a mermaid… or a siren,” another agreed.

Oates also described the creature as having the shape of a mermaid. ““It had a human-shaped skull with an elongated jawline, and hair similar to the color of a cow or kangaroo, but with hair missing in many places due to decomposition,” she said.

“It was exactly like a mermaid shape, but hairy, because it seemed to have a tail or limb of some sort,” she added.

Many are taking her post as definitive proof of the existence of mermaids, but most others are still sceptical. A number of people had different theories.

“Doesn't look like a marine animal. It's got a leg. It's also very hairy,” one Facebook user wrote. “Looks like a dead seal/sea lion,” another said. “That is a one-legged kangaroo carcass,” a third declared.