My coding skills are now rusty, says Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates

Following the publication of his new e-book 'How to Avoid a Climate Disaster', Gates took part in the AMA session to answer multiple questions from people.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 06:51 PM IST
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says his coding skills are rusty.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says his coding skills are rusty.

Bill Gates has claimed that his coding skills over time have gone rusty, in a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session he did on Reddit. Following the publication of his new e-book 'How to Avoid a Climate Disaster', the Microsoft co-founder took part in the AMA session to answer multiple questions from people.

Gates answered numerous queries from curious followers and touched upon many subjects like the significance of artificial meat and electrical vehicles in combating local weather change, reported The Spuzz.

But when one Reddit person asked Gates if he still coded on his laptop, the billionaire mentioned his coding expertise has been now rusty, though he nonetheless loves making an attempt at new instruments.

“My code no longer goes into shipping products so I am rusty,” wrote Bill Gates. “I do like to try the new tools to understand how they help. I just did a review of the low-code tools where there is a lot of great innovation", quoted The Spuzz.

Bill Gates has always been known for his zeal for coding. In the AMA session, he mentioned how his friends and he would spend hours coding and creating new programs.

Gates also shared his views on the significance of niche technologies in the course of his AMA session.  He said a lot of new technologies are the need of the hour. We must be open to ideas that seem wild, said Gates.
first published: Mar 22, 2021 06:49 pm

