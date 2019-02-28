MWC 2019: India-based Centric launches S1 with pop-up selfie camera, face unlock, in-display fingerprint sensor

India-based smartphone maker Centric launched S1 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019). The smartphone comes with advanced features such as pop-up selfie camera, face unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Apart from S1 model which falls in the semi-premium category, Centric also launched a slew of other models including Centric L4, Centric A2, Centric G5 and Centric G3 smartphones at the MWC 2019.

Centric S1 price and availability

As mentioned Centric S1 comes under the semi-premium category and has been priced at $310 (approx Rs 21,900). Whereas, Centric L4, Centric A2, Centric G5 and Centric G3 has been priced at $90 (approx Rs 6,300), $140 (approx Rs 9,900), $160 (approx Rs 11,350) and $250 (approx Rs 17,700), respectively.

Centric S1 Chipset

The device runs on Helio P70 octa-core chipset which is developed using 12nm FinFET technology. The Helio P70 is MediaTek’s flagship chipset and offers improved Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The multicore APU on this chip handles AI processing. MediaTek also promises an upgraded image processing unit for better camera performance and improved power efficiency on the Helio P70 chipset.

Centric S1 Cameras

The S1 features a dual-rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary scanner and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The standout pop-up selfie camera on the Centric S1 features an 8-megapixel sensor. The front camera of the phone can also be used for Face Unlock.

Centric S1 Display

The Centric S1 boasts a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 700 nits for accurate representation of colours and contrast with sharp vividness. The phone also boasts an in-display fingerprint scanner (Unlike the Galaxy S10e). The S1 features an high screen-to-body ratio of 92%, which can be attributed to the almost bezel-less display.

Centric S1 Power

The Centric S1 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box and boasts a large 3800 mAh battery capacity. The handset also features support for wireless charging and fast charging with Pump Express 3.0 that charges the device up to 50 percent in 20 minutes.