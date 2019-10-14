App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 07:03 PM IST

Mumbaikars rejoice as IMD confirms Monsoon retreat on Twitter

A detailed map of the movement of the southwest monsoons was shared by the Indian Meteorological Department on social media

Jagyaseni Biswas

The Monsoons started retreating from India last week. To the relief of Mumbaikars, a detailed map of the movement of the southwest monsoons shared by the Indian Meteorological Department confirmed that it is retreating from Mumbai by October 14.

The met department tweeted:

Monsoons usually begin in June and retreat by September 1. However, this year the entire cycle was pushed back by the delayed onset of Monsoons. While the first half of the year saw severe drought and draught-like situations due to the delay, during the latter half, most parts of India grappled with inundation and the consequent loss of life and property.

Past forecast by weathermen suggests that Monsoons will retreat completely from the state of Maharashtra latest by October 17. Usually, Monsoons leave Maharashtra and the Konkan region by October 1, which was delayed by two weeks this year.

However, as per Met Department predictions, Mumbai may continue to see some rainfall activity, which will be a part of the post-Monsoon season, reported Times of India.





First Published on Oct 14, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #2019 Monsoon #mumbai monsoons #Mumbai Rains

