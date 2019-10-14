Mumbaikars rejoice as IMD confirms Monsoon retreat on Twitter

A detailed map of the movement of the southwest monsoons was shared by the Indian Meteorological Department on social media
The Monsoons started retreating from India last week. To the relief of Mumbaikars, a detailed map of the movement of the southwest monsoons shared by the Indian Meteorological Department confirmed that it is retreating from Mumbai by October 14.The met department tweeted:
Monsoons usually begin in June and retreat by September 1. However, this year the entire cycle was pushed back by the delayed onset of Monsoons. While the first half of the year saw severe drought and draught-like situations due to the delay, during the latter half, most parts of India grappled with inundation and the consequent loss of life and property.
Past forecast by weathermen suggests that Monsoons will retreat completely from the state of Maharashtra latest by October 17. Usually, Monsoons leave Maharashtra and the Konkan region by October 1, which was delayed by two weeks this year.
