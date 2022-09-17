Mukesh Ambani donates the highest amount by a devotee to Kerala’s Guruvayur temple

Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Kerala's Guruvayur temple

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday visited the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala to offer prayers to Lord Krishna. He donated Rs 1.5 crore to the temple during his visit. The industrialist was accompanied by Radhika Merchant, the fiancée of his younger son Anant Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani, 65, prayed to Lord Krishna at the temple and made offerings to the temple elephants Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman. He also offered ghee at the Sopanam (the inner sanctum) of the temple with his family.



The temple says his donation of Rs 1.5 crore is the largest amount it has ever received from a devotee.

“After visiting Guruvayur temple, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani presented a cheque as a Kanikka (offering),” said Dr V K Vijayan, Chairman, Guruvayur Devaswam. “When I opened, it was a cheque of 1 crore 51 lakh rupees. This is the highest amount offered by a devotee to the Guruvayur temple.

“He expressed his interest to use it for Annadanam (food for devotees) in the temple,” Dr Vijayan added.

