Motorola One Action vs One Vision: Does the Rs 6,000 price difference make sense ?

Motorola has launched the One Action in India. The smartphone comes with a bunch of features like a CineVision display and a triple camera setup for Rs 13,999. Motorola One Action’s pricing for the specifications has left many by surprise, especially when compared to the Motorola One Vision.

The Motorola One Action features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ IPS panel with a 1080 x 2520 resolution and a 21:9 CineVision display. Under the hood, the One Action gets powered by a 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 processor and Mali-G72 GPU for graphics, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. To back the performance unit, there is a 3,500 mAh battery with support for 10W TurboPower charging.

The above-mentioned specifications are exactly the same as Motorola’s One Vision launched earlier this year. What the One Action gets as an upgrade is an additional camera at the back. The 6MP f/2.2 lens with a 117-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that allows users to shoot videos in landscape mode while holding the smartphone vertically. For reducing shake, the camera unit comes with Enhanced Video Stabilisation.

The other two sensors include a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens. One Vision, on the other hand, gets a 48MP Samsung GM-1 primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 12MP front camera inside the punch-hole.

While the slightly different spec sheet may not be a problem, the difference between the price of both these devices can be questioned.

The One Vision, which was launched in India during May, is available in India for Rs 19,999 for the single 4GB + 128GB variant. In spite of the One Action getting a 12MP primary sensor, it also gets an additional lens at the back for Rs 13,999.

A price difference of Rs 6,000 between a 12MP triple camera setup versus a 48MP dual camera setup does not sense here and makes the One Action an obvious choice for the consumer. The pricing also looks as if Motorola does not want its buyers to opt for the One Vision.

3 months at 289