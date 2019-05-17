App
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola announces new Android One handset with 48 MP camera & cinematic screen

The Motorola One Vision's punch-hole style front camera layout is designed to offer the user more screen real estate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The launch of the latest Motorola One Vision handset flew under the radar as OnePlus stole all major headlines with its latest flagship handsets. The Motorola One Vision is by no means a premium, over-the-top smartphone, but it is still worth highlighting as it is nothing like Motorola's current smartphone family.

So, without any further delays, let's get into what makes this device so impressive.

The first thing that's going to catch your attention about this handset is its display. The Motorola One sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520) LCD screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, which Motorola is calling 'CinemaVision.'

The 21:9 aspect ratio is designed to offer a more immersive entertainment experience and is similar to what Sony is doing on its new Xperia series.

The other noticeable change in the display is the circular cutout for the front camera. The punch-hole style front camera layout is designed to offer the user more screen real estate.

The cutout on the top left of the screen houses a 25-megapixel front-facing camera, which should provide good selfies in ideal lighting conditions. Dark scenes could see the camera lower resolution to prioritise better exposure.

Motorola

On the back, the Motorola One sports a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Motorola primary 48-megapixel camera utilises "QuadPixel" technology, which is a fancy term for pixel binning. The 48-megapixel Samsung sensor combines four pixels into one larger 1.6µm pixel to ensure improved clarity and low-light performance. The camera also has optical image stabilisation and a dedicated Night Mode.

The Motorola One Vision smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9609 chip with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The Exynos 9609 SoC should put the performance of this device on par with Samsung's Galaxy A50.

The phone also boasts a 3,500 mAh battery capacity. This Motorola handset runs on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and comes with the Android One seal of approval, ensuring you get a near-stock version of the OS with guaranteed software and security updates for three years.

Starting at €299 (Roughly Rs 23,500), the Motorola One Vision is shaping up to be a pretty decent value for money proposition. The phone is currently only available in Brazil with a global rollout likely to be announced in the upcoming days.
First Published on May 17, 2019 01:02 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

