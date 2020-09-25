Morning Stars: Lamborghini India boss Sharad Agarwal on how he starts the day, his exercise routine and what brightens up his early hours

Note to readers: Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead. Mornings bring optimism and a fresh start. And how we spend them sets the tone for the day.

As the head of a car brand known for speed, Sharad Agarwal realizes the importance of getting off the blocks quickly but with control. Vegetable or fruit juice, yoga and a news update fuel up the Lamborghini India boss in the morning and prepare him for the ride ahead. Agarwal shares his morning routine with Moneycontrol.

Are you a morning person? What do you like/ dislike about mornings?

Although I am not a morning person, I like that it brings with it a new day. With it comes the motivation to start afresh and sometimes even a new perspective.

How many hours of sleep do you need?

I try to get a minimum of six hours of sleep.

Do you reach for your phone for news/ messages right away? Or do you stay offline for a while?

Habitually, I check my phone for important messages or emails when I wake up every morning. I make mental notes in case I need to accommodate something important during my tasks for the day.

What are the three things you do in the morning that are important for you to start the day on the right note?

I have two must-dos as a part of my daily morning routine – yoga and catching up on the news.

What kind of exercises and/or meditation do you do in the morning?

Yoga has played a crucial part in my morning exercise routine for a long time and I continue with it. It helps ground me and add agility to my day.

What is your regular news source in the morning? And what do you have while you consume news (coffee, tea or something else)?

Pre-COVID I would ensure I read my newspapers every morning. However, now, like most people, I catch up digitally via news apps.

I normally consume a mix of homemade flavoured water which usually is a combination of fresh fruits or vegetables, spices and/or nutrient-rich ingredients. It is good for our health and metabolism.

What's a must-have component/ nutrient in your breakfast? If there was just one thing you could have in the morning on a busy day, what would it be?

A glass of fresh fruit/vegetable juice.

I make sure I have a good and filling breakfast if I have a busy day ahead. That helps keep me stress-free and active.

How do you decide what to wear? Is there anything you are particular about with regards to your attire?

Depending on the event or the occasion and where I will be visiting, my decision varies on what to wear.

I ensure what I wear be well laundered and ironed. I am particular that my shoes and pocket-square be well-kept and are coordinating with the attire and my appearance.

What or who brightens up your morning?

This could be from anyone or anywhere - a smile will always cheer me up and brighten my morning. A nice conversation, some good news or even a good thought goes a long way in brightening my day.

Do you dream about work? Are you ever haunted by every person's nightmare - that there's an exam or meeting coming up and you haven't prepared for it?

I do dream about work but from the perspective of the goals I set for myself. Thinking and channeling them is a part of your life and hence, your dreams too.

I have not had nightmares about my study or work as I have always believed in preparing ahead of time.