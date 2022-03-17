'Couldn't recognise myself': Indian-origin Miss World runner-up overcame facial burns, heart defect

Miss World 2021: Shree Saini had dreamt of participating in the beauty pageant ever since she was a little . (shreesaini/Instagram)

Indian-origin Shree Saini, who represented the United States, was the first runner up at Miss World 2021. She was also named the winner under the “Beauty With A Purpose” category.

While Karolina Bielawska from Poland was crowned Miss World 2021, beating contestants from other countries in the pageant held in Puerto Rico, India’s Manasa Varanasi made it to the list of top 13 contestants. Varanasi could not make it to the list of top 6 contestants.

Hours before the grand finale, Shree Saini posted a poignant message on Instagram, saying she is representing not just herself but also “333 million Americans, billions of Indian immigrants”.

“I hope my story of overcoming facial burns and heart defect, can encourage people to overcome their daily challenges.”

Saini had dreamt of participating in the beauty pageant ever since she was a little girl. She said she dressed up as Miss World at the age of six. “Because I saw Miss World as a superhero. A woman who serves with her loving heart,” she said in another Instagram post.

“This has been my deepest desire since I was young.”

A few days ago, she had described how she survived a major car accident during her university days, overcoming pain and extreme injuries on her face.

“I was in a major roll over car accident that left my face with bleeding wounds. I no longer had my face. I couldn't even recognise myself,” Saini wrote, posting photos of her injured face after the accident.

“I couldn't even cry because my tears would burn as they would pass down my wounds,” she said, adding that it was the most excruciating pain she had ever endured.

“I was lucky to have survived my car accident and to be alive. I used that as my anchor thought, to rise up from that difficult time.”

The pageant was postponed in December last year after several contestants, including Varanasi, tested positive for coronavirus.

