    ‘Not a dry eye’: Miss World 2019 sings for Ukraine, audience hold candles

    Miss World 2021: Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh, the Miss World 2019 title holder, sang “The Prayer”, the moving, multi-award-winning 1999 song, to show support for Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh, the 2019 Miss World title holder, performs at the 2021 pageant in Puerto Rico on March 17. (Image credit: Twitter/@MissWorldLtd)

    Candles were lit and a song sung at the Miss World 2021 pageant in Puerto Rico on March 17 to show solidarity with war-torn Ukraine.

    Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh, the Miss World 2019 title holder, sang “The Prayer”, the moving, multi-award-winning 1999 song by Canadian singer Celine Dion and Italian instrumentalist Andrea Bocelli.

    Contestants on stage and members of the audience held up candles as Singh performed her rendition of the song.

    The performance begins at the 7.30 timestamp in the video below. 

     

    Close

    “Our current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh performs The Prayer as we light candles around the world to stand with Ukraine,” the pageant said in a tweet. “Not a dry eye in the arena.”

    Poland’s Karolina Bielawska was crowned Miss World 2021 at the ceremony. Manasa Varanasi from India made it to the top 13 list. The pageant was originally scheduled for December last year but was postponed after several contestants tested positive for COVID-19.

     

    Read: Miss World 2021 is Karolina Bielawska from Poland, India's Manasa Varanasi in top 13

     

    People around the world are voicing support for Ukrainians, who have been under Russian attacks for over 20 days now.

    Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, thousands of civilians, including children, are reported to have been killed in bombings and shelling. More than 30 lakh have fled to neighbouring countries.

    Ukrainian cities have been under non-stop attacks. In the besieged Mariupol city, more than 2,000 people have been killed, according to news agency AFP.

    In their latest attack on devastated Mariupol, Russian forces bombed a theatre sheltering 1,000 civilians, AFP reported. The toll in the incident is unclear.

    "The only word to describe what has happened today is genocide, genocide of our nation, our Ukrainian people," Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said, according to AFP . "We have difficulty understanding all of this, we refuse to believe, we want to close our eyes and forget the nightmare that happened today."

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Tags: #Miss World #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 11:15 am
