    Michelle Yeoh, 60, and Jean Todt, 77, get married after 19-year engagement. See pics

    Former Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared the news that Michelle Yeoh, 60, and Jean Todt, the former CEO of Ferrari, got married in Geneva.

    PTI
    July 29, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
    Todt

    Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt were engaged in 2004. (Photo credit: instagram.com/massafelipe).

    Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh got married to her longtime fiance Jean Todt after nearly 19 years of engagement. They were engaged in 2004.

    Former Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared the news that Yeoh, 60, and Todt, the former Ferrari CEO, got married in Geneva.

    Massa shared a photo of the couple's wedding program, which featured a message that read, "We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES."

    "Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!" the program read.

    Massa also posted several photos from the wedding celebration, including a selfie with Todt and Yeoh, who is seen holding her Oscar trophy. The 77-year-old later confirmed the news in a post on Twitter.

    "Now that my other son @MassaFelipe19 has "discreetly" spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle," he tweeted.



    Yeoh, who won an Oscar for best actress earlier this year for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once", was previously married to businessman Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1991. Todt has a son, Nicolas, from a previous marriage.

    PTI
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 06:15 pm

