    From Vadodara to Oregon: People share videos of 'meteor showers'

    While there has not been any official word out yet about the apparent "meteor shower" , social media continues to stay abuzz as more people share photos and videos of the occurrence.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 03, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
    Possible reentry of a Chinese rocket seen over skies of Maharashtra on Saturday. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    A day after "meteor" sightings were reported from places in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua and Barwani districts, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics clarified that the "meteor" may have just been a Chinese rocket trying to reenter the earth.

    Jonathan McDowell tweeted, "I believe this is the reentry of a Chinese rocket, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 - it was expected to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match."

    As initial reports, including that of news agency ANI, identified the blazing streak of light as a meteor, several people took to social media to share videos of what they believed was a meteor shower.




    While there has not been any official word out yet, social media continues to stay abuzz as more people share photos and videos of the occurrence.
