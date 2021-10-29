MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Facebook name change - "FAANG is now MANGA": Jokes, memes unleashed as Facebook becomes Meta

Facebook's parent company's new name is Meta. Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will keep their names under the rebranding.

Shylaja Varma
October 29, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

"I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now Meta," Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said.


Soon after Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook is rebranding itself as “Meta” in an effort to move past being a scandal-plagued social network to its virtual reality vision for the future, social media, especially Twitter was flooded with jokes, memes and jibes on the name change. "Meta" was the most-searched keyword on Google and the top trending hashtag on Twiter.

“FAANG is now MANGA,” tweeted Steph Sher, referring to FAANG, an acronym for American tech companies Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet (formerly known as Google).

Many Twitter users termed "Meta" as an acronym which stands of "Mark Evading True Accountability".

Close

Related stories

Taking a sharp jibe at the social media giant, Democratic politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has in the past grilled Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing in the US House of Representatives over Facebook’s policies, termed Facebook a “cancer to democracy”.

Though Meta will just be the name of the parent company, and the app will still be called Facebook, some observers were concerned.

"How can you tell anyone that you're on Meta. Sounds like a drug," wrote @careaware.

 

“Meta as in ‘we are a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and propaganda machine for boosting authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society… for profit!’” the 32-year-old tweeted.

US hamburger chain Wendy's tweeting shortly after the news of Facebook’s name change: "Changing name to Meat."

Remaining true to its word, the chain did just that - but only on its Twitter profile. And video gaming brand Xbox replied on an equally witty note: "Nice to meat you."


Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - which are used by billions around the world - will keep their names under the rebranding critics have called an effort to distract from the platform's dysfunction.

Here are more memes on Facebook's name change to Meta:





Facebook has been battling one of its most serious crises ever since former employee Frances Haugen leaked reams of internal studies showing executives knew of their sites' potential for harm, prompting a renewed US push for regulation.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Facebook #Mark Zuckerberg #Meta
first published: Oct 29, 2021 08:30 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.