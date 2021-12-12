MARKET NEWS

English
Unveiled, Meta's first standalone office in Asia in Gurgaon. See pics

The new Meta office is designed with an open floor plan and an unfinished look, similar to the headquarters in Menlo Park in the US.

Moneycontrol News
December 12, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
Spanning 1.3 lakh sq ft, this is Meta’s first standalone office facility in Asia.

Meta (formerly Facebook) has got its first standalone office in Asia in Gurgaon near Delhi. Ajit Mohan, Meta India’s vice president and managing director, shared the photos of the new, 1.3 lakh square feet space after it was opened last week.

Along with the office, Meta also launched its Centre for Fuelling India’s New Economy, a new centre that aims to train and skill one crore small businesses and 2.5 lakh creators over the next three years.

“We see this office in Gurugram as an opportunity for us to build a space that does not just house our largest team in the country but will also be a space that deeply engages with the world outside, one that will actively bring the communities around the country into it,” Ajit Mohan said in his social media post.

The new Meta office is designed with an open floor plan and an unfinished look, similar to the headquarters in Menlo Park in the US. The office in Gurgaon will house various teams from Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

“Whether creators or small business owners, entrepreneurs or artists, the people who drive change will find that the doors to this new office will be open to them.”

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, inaugurated the complex.

Meta said the new space is meant to inspire collaboration and the consciously exposed concrete pillars and wires on the roof are meant to reflect its startup roots. The company has unveiled its first office in the country in Hyderabad in 2010.

Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as "Meta" in October in an effort to move past being a scandal-plagued social network to its virtual reality vision for the future. While Meta will just be the name of the parent company, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms - which are used by billions around the world - will keep their names.The internet gaint has been battling one of its most serious crises ever since former employee Frances Haugen leaked reams of internal studies showing executives knew of their sites' potential for harm, prompting a renewed US push for regulation.
Tags: #Ajit Mohan #Facebook #Mark Zuckerberg #Meta
first published: Dec 12, 2021 04:24 pm

