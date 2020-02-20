Melting glaciers leaves owner of pasta restaurant located on Italy-Switzerland border in a soup

A glacial ridge that defines the boundary between Italy and Switzerland has shifted in the past 15 years, putting an Italian pasta restaurant in Swiss borders.

Restaurateur Lucio Trucco is faced with figuring out which of the two countries he’s serving spaghetti in. The Rifugio Guide del Cervino restaurant and lodge was opened in 1984 in what was undoubtedly Italy at the time. But the surrounding glacial ridge that defined the boundary between Italy and Switzerland has moved drastically in the past 15 years.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Switzerland claimed that the restaurant and lodge have shifted to the Swiss side. However, Trucco who remained unrelenting about the identity of his restaurant said, “The building hasn’t moved, so this is still Italy.”

As further evidence, he also cited the menu that features Italian dishes like tagliatelle con porcini and alla carbonara. “There aren’t any Swiss dishes! In Switzerland, you buy chocolate and watches. In Italy, you come to eat pasta.” The Swiss also said that a restaurant and a lodge with 40 communal beds is in Switzerland.

While Italy refused to acknowledge a border change, it would lead to problems beyond identity for Trucco. If found to be part of Switzerland, the establishment would become subject to Swiss law and taxes.

Additionally, everything from the kitchen layout to electrical sockets will have to be changed to meet Swiss regulations. Trucco would also require to secure Swiss building permits if he sought to conduct renovations.