    Meesho on TIME's 100 most influential companies

    Moneycontrol News
    June 22, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST
    Two Indian companies – Meesho and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) - have found a spot in Time magazine’s annual list of most influential companies in the world. Meesho founder Vidit Aatrey described the milestone as a “huge validation” of the company’s efforts to democratise e-commerce in India.

    Aatrey thanked his employees, investors and customers. “Words are probably not enough to thank our investors, whose unwavering support and belief in our abilities has got us thus far,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

    Earlier this month, Meesho became the "fastest shopping app" to cross 500 million cumulative downloads, according to a report by mobile data analytics provider data.ai.

    The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is an umbrella organisation for all retail payments system in India.

    Another company to have featured on TIME100 most influential companies in 2023 is Polygon Labs, a US-based startup created to make transactions on the Ethereum blockchain faster and cheaper. Two of its founders, Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani, are of Indian origin.

    Last year, Falguni Nayar's Nykaa made it to TIME100 most influential companies in the world.

    How TIME chooses most influential companies

    To create TIME100 Companies, the magazine seek nominations from across sectors, and polls its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then, its editors evaluate each company on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success.

    first published: Jun 22, 2023 02:21 pm