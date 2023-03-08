Masayoshi Son is ‘happy, enjoying India trip,’ says Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Masayoshi Son with Vijay Shekhar Sharma in Delhi (Image credit: @vijayshekhar/Twitter)

Billionaire investor and SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son is “happy and enjoying his trip to India,” Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma reported on Tuesday. Sharma met the Japanese billionaire at the wedding reception of Ritesh Agarwal, whose startup OYO is backed by SoftBank.

SoftBank is a prominent and prolific investor in the Indian startup ecosystem. The Japanese tech conglomerate has invested around $15 billion in Indian companies so far, of which $11 billion have been in the last six years. Its portfolio in the country has 28 companies including Paytm, PolicyBazaar, Delhivery, Swiggy, Meesho, OYO, FirstCry, OfBusiness and Unacademy, among others.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma thanked Masayoshi Son, 65, for his support to India’s startups.

“Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip,” he wrote, sharing a selfie with Son, who was all-smiles for the camera. Another picture posted by him features various founders, including Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal. “Everyone of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our startups,” Sharma added.



Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip.

Everyone of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our Startups. pic.twitter.com/pt33w0AwyE

— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) March 7, 2023

SoftBank had invested USD 1.6 billion in Paytm in the last quarter of 2017 and offloaded shares worth USD 220 million at the time of its IPO.

Son’s visit to India is expected to be a short one, made especially to attend OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding. Ritesh Agarwal, 29, married Geetansha Sood earlier this week. The couple hosted a reception at Delhi’s Taj Palace hotel on March 7, which was attended by the who’s who of the Indian startup ecosystem.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, boAt founder Aman Gupta, SHEROES CEO Sairee Chahal and Ashneer Grover were among the guests at Agarwal’s reception, but it was the presence of Son that grabbed maximum attention.

The 65-year-old Japanese billionaire reportedly made the trip via a private jet and is expected to fly out of Delhi soon. It was one of his first trips abroad since the start of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)