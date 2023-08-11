Mark Zuckerberg on what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur: 'You need to be headstrong...' Video

Mark Zuckerberg said that some of the best entrepreneurs he knew did not set out to build a major company, but intended to make a change in the world.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been in the news, for the past few weeks, for his much-talked about fight with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. While more details about the fight start to emerge, it must not be forgotten what an empire Zuckerberg has built with Meta and other companies associated with the organisation.

On Wednesday, RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka shared an old video in which Zuckerberg could be heard revealing the secrets to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

"When you are starting something, it's just kind of hard. You need to be pretty headstrong about it. There are going to be all these challenges that come up and I think the main thing that you need to do is to just not give up. And know what you want to do," Zuckerberg could be heard in the video.



The 39-year-old further said that some of the best entrepreneurs he knew did not set out to build a major company, but intended to make a change in the world.

"The best entrepreneurs who I have met don't really start companies because their goal is to build a company. They do it because they want to make a change in the world and help people.

"If you kind of stay true to that and if you focus on powering through no matter what challenges are that will inevitably come up on your path, you will find that there are lots of tools available and a lot of people will help you build what you are building," he added.

Goenka's post saw many responses, some of whom agreed with Zuckerberg's thoughts.

"It's true. if one's idea or goal is to provide benefits to the whole world, the universe awakens another level of energy within that person and he becomes almost unstoppable," one user wrote.

"Making a difference in the world is the journey from the heart. One idea can change the life of one and all. He is true entrepreneur," another user wrote.

