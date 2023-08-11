The Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight will be held in Italy and livestreamed on...

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's cage fight will be livestreamed on Meta and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tesla boss Elon Musk has an update for his much-anticipated cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The tech titans’ cage match will take on an ancient twist, paying homage to the grandeur of Rome's past.

The match will be livestreamed on Meta and X, formerly Twitter.

Musk unveiled his plans for the fight, in a tweet: "The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all."

This unexpected shift in locale comes after Musk's conversations with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, who have endorsed the epic showdown.

He proclaimed, "Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy. And all proceeds go to veterans."

But it's not just the battle's backdrop that's capturing attention. Musk also provided an update on his physical condition, revealing, "I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue. However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months."

On the other side of the ring, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains eager to take on Musk. He had suggested August 26 as a potential date for the brawl, but Musk has yet to confirm.

Zuckerberg's earlier shared on his own platform Threads, "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

Musk's initial challenge to Zuckerberg came after the billionaire responded to news about Meta's Threads launch, exclaiming, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Since then, the fight's narrative has evolved, with Musk disclosing his "mega back pain" sustained during a sumo wrestling bout. Last year, Musk had challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat" over the war in Ukraine as well.