Mango Maggi recipe baffles foodies. Watch viral video

To make Maggi noodles, all you need is to add the tastemaker and the noodles to boiling water. This summer, however, the scorching heat has ignited creative minds of street food sellers and now a video has emerged of a seller making Mango Maggi.



You heard that right. The recipe includes two additional ingredients -- mango flavoured drink and mangoes.

The now viral video shows a street food seller add a mango flavoured drink to the boiling water along with some butter, Maggi noodles and the tastemaker. The dish is then garnished with some ripe mango pieces and served with a side of some more mango beverage.

Social media was initially aghast at the combination.



There were some, however, who were willing to give Mango Maggi a try.

There are also those who tried out the combination and, to their surprise, ended up liking it.



While the jury is still out on whether Mango Maggi will join the ranks of pineapple on pizza when it comes to bizare food combinations, let us know what you think of this summer special experiment.





