English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Mango Maggi recipe baffles foodies. Watch viral video

    The now viral video shows a street food seller add a mango flavoured drink to the boiling water along with some butter, Maggi noodles and...

    Ankita Sengupta
    May 16, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST
    Mango Maggi needs two extra ingredients as compared to the regular noodles -- mango flavoured drink and ripe mangoes. (Screengrabs from video shared by The Great Indian Foodie)

    Mango Maggi needs two extra ingredients as compared to the regular noodles -- mango flavoured drink and ripe mangoes. (Screengrabs from video shared by The Great Indian Foodie)


    To make Maggi noodles, all you need is to add the tastemaker and the noodles to boiling water. This summer, however, the scorching heat has ignited creative minds of street food sellers and now a video has emerged of a seller making Mango Maggi.

    You heard that right. The recipe includes two additional ingredients -- mango flavoured drink and mangoes.

    The now viral video shows a street food seller add a mango flavoured drink to the boiling water along with some butter, Maggi noodles and the tastemaker. The dish is then garnished with some ripe mango pieces and served with a side of some more mango beverage.

    Social media was initially aghast at the combination.

    Close

    Related stories



    There were some, however, who were willing to give Mango Maggi a try.

    There are also those who tried out the combination and, to their surprise, ended up liking it.



    While the jury is still out on whether Mango Maggi will join the ranks of pineapple on pizza when it comes to bizare food combinations, let us know what you think of this summer special experiment.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Maggi #Maggi noodles #Mango Maggi #mangoes
    first published: May 16, 2022 03:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.