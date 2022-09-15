English
    Man tags aviation ministry in complaint about ‘unfair’ iPad price. Their hilarious reply

    Instead of tagging the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in his complaint, a Twitter user accidentally tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

    Sanya Jain
    September 15, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

    A Twitter user recently urged the government to take action against Amazon for unfair trade practices – but instead of tagging the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in his complaint, he accidentally tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation, earning a hilarious response in the process.

    The user, Ankur Sharma, shared a screenshot of the Amazon listing for an iPad Pro. According to the listing, the Apple device, priced at Rs 1,76,900, was made available for Rs 67,390 after a hefty discount.

    Sharma pointed out that the iPad Pro never actually retailed for Rs 1,76,900, and that Amazon had inflated its retail price to make it look like they were offering a discount of 62% on the device.

    “iPad Pro 11 inch was never of Rs 1,76,900. @MoCA_GoI pl take action for unfair trade practices,” Sharma wrote in his tweet, possibly with the intent of tagging the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. Instead, he tagged the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which had a cheeky response ready.

    “We intend to help, but we are busy providing affordable air travel to India,” the official Twitter account of the aviation ministry tweeted in response to Sharma’s complaint.

    The ministry’s light-hearted response has collected more than 7,000 likes and a ton of amused reactions.

    “Since it’s not a very serious situation in hand, light humour is appreciated. Isn’t it?” wrote one person. “Savage reply,” another remarked.
    Tags: #Amazon #iPad #Ministry of Civil Aviation
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 11:30 am
