Viral video: Mahindra Scorpio N’s sunroof leaks under waterfall. Twitter tags Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Scorpio N was parked under a natural waterfall. (Image credit: Screengabs from video tweeted by @Xroaders_001)

A video is doing the rounds on the internet showing the sunroof of a Mahindra Scorpio N leaking, with water seeping inside the car.

The viral video has a man driving the white Mahindra Scorpio N on a mountainous path, towards a natural waterfall. The driver, who is not seen in the clip, closes the sunroof before parking the SUV under the waterfall.

In the next second, he can be heard saying, “Yeh mazaak hai bhai (This is a joke).” Water from the waterfall leaked into the car through the sunroof and even through the car’s speakers.

Shocked, the driver exclaims, “Arrey, yeh kya chal raha hai? (What is happening?)”

He immediately drives the vehicle away from the waterfall by which time the front part of the car’s cabin was a mess with water having fallen inside.

External shots of the Scorpio-N shows that the SUV has a Haryana registration.

Several people who watched the video on Twitter tagged Mahindra group chief Anand Mahindra, seeking a reaction from the industrialist.

Launched in June last year, the Scorpio-N has five variants, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L.

The SUV comes with both petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The Z4 variant with petrol engine is priced at Rs 15.45 lakh, while the price of Z8L (diesel) is pegged at Rs 21.45 lakh.

In December, the Mahindra Scorpio-N scored a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) crash test. It secured five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. Scorpio-N became Mahindra’s third SUV after the XUV700 and XUV300 to secure a 5-star rating.