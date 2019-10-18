App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

London man loses wallet, finds money credited to his bank account

The 30-year-old was checking his account balance to make sure no one has siphoned off his money, when he noticed that his bank account was actually credited with money.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image (Freepik.com)
Representational Image (Freepik.com)

Tim Cameron, a product manager at Transfer Wise was cycling home from work on October 14 when he lost his wallet. Given that the wallet did not contain enough documents to help identify him, he had almost given up hopes of getting it back.

However, to the surprise of the London resident, not only did a good Samaritan return it to him but by the time he got it back, he had money credited to his bank account.

The 30-year-old was checking his account balance to make sure no one has siphoned off his money, when he noticed that his bank account was actually credited with money. To be precise, four consecutive bank transfers for one penny each were made.

Close

All the transactions came with incomplete sentences, which when put together, read: “Hi, I found your wallet on the road.” A contact number was also mentioned in the message along with a side note requesting Cameron to make a call or text on the coordinates.

He then took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of all the bank transfers made to his account. The tweet went viral with over 33,000 retweets and multiple comments in praise of the “good samaritan”.

It was learnt later that Simon Byford, 30, who was also cycling on the same route, had found Camron’s wallet. At first, he tried to find Cameron on Facebook.

When he didn’t succeed in this, he decided to make small bank transfers, although he thoroughly doubted how effective the plan would be in tracing the owner of the wallet.

According to a Metro report, Byford was delighted to get a response from Cameron. Although he had a faint hope of receiving a response, he had not expected it all to churn out so soon.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 10:23 am

tags #trends #world

