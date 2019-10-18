London man loses wallet, finds money credited to his bank account

Tim Cameron, a product manager at Transfer Wise was cycling home from work on October 14 when he lost his wallet. Given that the wallet did not contain enough documents to help identify him, he had almost given up hopes of getting it back.

However, to the surprise of the London resident, not only did a good Samaritan return it to him but by the time he got it back, he had money credited to his bank account.

The 30-year-old was checking his account balance to make sure no one has siphoned off his money, when he noticed that his bank account was actually credited with money. To be precise, four consecutive bank transfers for one penny each were made.

All the transactions came with incomplete sentences, which when put together, read: “Hi, I found your wallet on the road.” A contact number was also mentioned in the message along with a side note requesting Cameron to make a call or text on the coordinates.



I just lost my wallet on the way home from work. I didn't have much identifying info in there so a good Samaritan got in touch with my via my... bank account 4x transfers of £0.01 each with a reference up to 18 chars pic.twitter.com/RVK8I1ZctQ

— Tim Cameron (@Timcammm) October 14, 2019

He then took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of all the bank transfers made to his account. The tweet went viral with over 33,000 retweets and multiple comments in praise of the “good samaritan”.

It was learnt later that Simon Byford, 30, who was also cycling on the same route, had found Camron’s wallet. At first, he tried to find Cameron on Facebook.

When he didn’t succeed in this, he decided to make small bank transfers, although he thoroughly doubted how effective the plan would be in tracing the owner of the wallet.