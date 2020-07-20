Like A Boss: Zia Mody on her bottom-line management style, inspiration from Deepak Parekh, Raghuram Rajan's “I Do What I Do” and much more

Note to readers: How do corporate India’s leaders manage their businesses? Where do they draw inspiration from? What is their management style? Like A Boss is a new series of interviews aimed to offer readers lessons from corporate bosses on how they run their companies.

Zia Mody is one of India’s foremost corporate attorneys & M&A advisors and has the ears of India Inc’s elite. She has earned tremendous appreciation as a role model for women in business and was ranked No. 1 in Fortune India's 'India’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business' list in 2018 & 2019. Mody, the daughter of eminent jurist and former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee has also authored a book called "10 Judgements That Changed India", a compendium of Supreme Court cases that were critical in transforming the Indian democracy and the lives of citizens in India. In a free-wheeling chat with Moneycontrol, she speaks about the next generation of AZB Partners and why it is key to 'leave the politics behind'.

What time do you like to be at your desk?

Zia: Normally by about 11 am. But I start my work from home even earlier.

Where is the best place to prepare for leadership: at business school or on the job?

Zia: No question that preparing for leadership is really on the job.

Describe your management style.

Zia: My management style is a very bottom-line approach. I like to be briefed quickly and sharply. I also like to avoid unnecessary arguments and conversations and want the facts put before me so that the decision can be quickly made.

Are tough decisions best taken by one person or collectively?

Zia: I think for tough decisions to be made, there has to be a collective discussion. But ultimately, the one person who is accountable needs to take the final call.

Do you want to be liked, feared or respected?

Zia: I would like affectionate respect.

What does your support team look like?

Zia: Our support team is completely dedicated and loyal and in sync with the objectives of the firm. They work hard and are willing to multitask. I assume you are talking about Admin. If it is about lawyers, then the answer is as follows:

The team that drives AZB is not just the support team but the core foundation of the next generation. We have lawyers that are committed, full of professional passion and integrity and want to be seen as the best in the market and to take the letterhead of the firm to a new level.

A business outside of corporate law or business leader that you draw inspiration from?

Zia: I would say that Deepak Parekh is a business leader that I have constantly drawn inspiration from.

Which management book has influenced you the most?

Zia: I don’t read many management books rather articles, especially those put out by McKinsey. But one of the books that I have enjoyed reading is “I Do What I Do” by Raghuram Rajan.

Do you socialise with your team outside of work?

Zia: I do socialise sometimes with the team outside work. I would love to do it more but I think they have less time and would rather spend it with their family and social circles.

What would your key management advice be?

Zia: The key management advice would be - don’t expect people to follow you as a genuine leader unless you have the qualities that inspire a following. And remember that even if you are a leader, there is always someone that you will have to follow in life. So the real lessons are to be an honest human being with a genuine affection and caring for people around you and to leave the politics behind. And do the best for the firm you belong to.