How do corporate India’s leaders manage their businesses? Where do they draw inspiration from? What is their management style? Like A Boss is a new series of interviews aimed to offer readers lessons from corporate bosses on how they run their companies.



Recently, Khaitan & Co, which has roots in Kolkata, became the first law firm in India to cross the 150-partner mark . The man behind the firm's rapid rise since its move to Mumbai is its key partner Haigreve Khaitan, the son of legal luminary Pradip Kumar Khaitan, popularly called "Pintu" Khaitan in corporate circles. The soft spoken Haigreve spearheads the corporate/M&A and private equity practice and is admired by clients and peers for his deal making skills, old world manners and humility. When he is not stitching up marque transactions, you can find Haigreve playing badminton and board games with his two daughters, improving his swing at the golf course and spending time in the lap of nature. Moneycontrol caught up with the man known for his Zen like composure and ready smile to understand his formula at the workplace..

What time do you like to be at your desk? I am an early riser and I believe that the early bird gets the worm. I like to get some exercise in before my workday begins and I am generally at my desk by 9 am.