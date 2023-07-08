The curious case of former NSG commando & RAW agent Lucky Bisht

Laxman Lucky Bisht with Narendra Modi; a new biography on him

Laxman Lucky Bisht, 34, former commando of the National Security Guard, a spy and an agent for RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) has had a life no less interesting than a film script.

Grandson and son of Army men, Bisht joined the Special Forces at age 16. When he was in his early 20s, he was accused of twin murders of Uttarakhand's biggest gangsters and was subsequently jailed in 2011. In March 2018, he got a clean chit owing to lack of evidence. He joined the Special Forces once again, but he quit in a year to try his hand at writing for the Hindi film industry.

This week, renowned crime writer and ex-journalist S Hussain Zaidi’s biography on him, R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima, published by Simon & Schuster, was released. In an exclusive conversation, Bisht speaks to Moneycontrol. Edited excerpts:



Laxman Lucky Bisht.

You had served as the personal security officer for now Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat chief minister. Tell us about that time.

Sir (Modi) had a one-hour event in Ahmedabad for which I was entrusted the responsibility of his security. I was with him right from his doorstep, and was supposed to drop him back there after the event. However, he had something urgent work and I had to leave along with him. That one-hour event became a 17-day programme of touring all over the country and I just had one single outfit! When I had first met him, I was working for the secret services and Sir couldn’t believe when I said I was 21 years old. I am from Gangolihat, Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand, and we pahadis always look young. Sir was happy to know that my father and grandfather were both in the Army. My grandfather was martyred during the 1971 War. PM Modi never forgets the people he meets.

What does working as the security of a VIP entail?

Civilians think standing with or behind a VIP is easy but actually being responsible for a person’s security is tough. When you are with a politician/chief minister, you must realise they are connected to the public. They want to be close to them, and public ko naraaz nahi kar sakte (cannot dishearten the public). So, as security officers, we are told that we cannot offend or push them away. But the person’s security we oversee has to be protected from the large, and mostly unruly, crowd. Sometimes, it becomes extremely tough to manage.

What has been the experience of working beyond the Line of Control (LOC) as a spy in another country?

When you are in your own country you know that your government is with you and, if needed, you’ll have the Army, Air Force, and back-up within minutes. But once you are on the other side as a spy, or special agent, you are all alone and, even if they wanted, your country cannot help you there. If caught, it's only death and your own government refuses to accept you as theirs. And we agents are aware that jinn logon ke liye aap jaan dene jaa rahe ho, woh kabhi yaad nahi karenge (those for whom you are sacrificing your life, they won't remember you).

What has being a RAW or special agent taught you?

The most important thing that I have learnt is that you are safe only when you are alone. As long as no one knows anything about you, your way of working, your secrets, you are safe. A person is jeopardised only when exposed. But then, when you are all alone, you are also on your own and there’s no one to help you. Quick decision-making skills is extremely essential for survival.

S Hussain Zaidi's book on you is biographical, tell us about it.

It has two parallel narratives — one is my story and the other is of secret service agent Lima. It is said that Lima killed 159 people. In 2011, two big gangsters involved in international arms dealing and connected to the state government were murdered. Incidentally, I was LK Advani’s security officer at that time and had gone home for 15 days. The local police said that Lima had killed the two gangsters and that Nainital’s Lucky Bisht and Lima were the same person. I was jailed and in the next four years, I was moved to 11 different prisons across the country and four judges changed, too. This book will let you know if Lima and Lucky were the same person, whether Lucky really murdered two men? I hope my biography motivates readers to serve our country with unwavering determination.

Was your personal life affected because of your career?

When I was sent to prison, my girlfriend was shocked and left me. She read somewhere ‘Lucky is a gangster, a terrorist’. I was 22 then. I’d never told her that I worked for the secret service, because I couldn’t have, so she only knew me as a call-centre employee.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learnt in life?

It does not matter whether you are brave or not. What matter is aap life mein kis hadh tak haar nahi mante (till what extent you won't give up).