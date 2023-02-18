Mumbai gets Shy, another insta-worthy all-day café and bar

Instagrammable interiors of Shy, Mumbai.

As one walks in through the large double-door that has the name plaque Shy discreetly placed on the top, one can’t help but notice the warmth and the earthiness that envelops you as soon as you enter. The interior spells comfort and has a Zen aura, with jute, cane, pastels, earth-toned plateware, leafy murals, comfortable sofas, charming cushions, velvety rugs, lots of plants and cane jhoolas that set up the organic, timeless ambience created by interior designer Tejal Mathur.

The space is divided into three sections that flow into each other — the old room, the library room and the wood-fired pizza room. The aesthetic is as the name suggests, shy, flirty, graceful and yet sophisticated, and is accentuated with plants of all kinds, seductive chandeliers, accent lights and lampshades. There is a bar on the right that runs the entire length and has white marble table, well-lit walls with vintage patinated mirrors.

The interiors at Shy, Mumbai.

In collaboration with owner Ayush Kapur (director of MovieTime Cinemas Pvt. Ltd), hospitality veterans Aditya Wanwari, Nikita Harisinghani, Dhaval Udeshi, and Pawan Shahri, opened Shy at the Cubic Mall in Chembur, Mumbai. Apart from the décor, curated global menu, and ingredient-focused beverages deserve a mention.

Aditya Wanwari designed the menu keeping in mind the warmth and earthiness of Shy and has utilised local and seasonal foods that combine flavours from diverse cuisines including Asia, Italian, Indian. Not just non-vegetarian and vegetarian, they have a section dedicated to Jain food, too. There is everything to entice all age-groups, and the café bar has been made for not just families, busy professionals but also the younger crowd. Chef Govind explains that the best example of that is their "pull me up" rasmalai dessert which attracts the youngsters for the former and the rasmalai for those who are looking for a traditional sweet. The Peri Peri Prawns is a garlicky take of spicy jumbo prawns with a creamy sauce and is served with their freshly made garlic bread. The Burrata pizza with decadent burrata cheese, marinara sauce is a must-try.

Burrata pizza at Shy, Mumbai.

Apart from that there are dishes like Spiced Keema Potli Samosa, Ghee Roast Pizza (the Mangalorean dish gets an Italian spin with creamy buffalo mozzarella, crispy curry leaves, pizza sauce, and ghee-roasted mushrooms or chicken; Fettuccine In Pink Burrata Sauce, a popular dish made with flat noodles in tomato and cream sauce, and topped with Burrata, Hawker Style Chinese Wok Box, a lip-smacking dish made with jasmine Schezwan fried rice topped with fried noodles and served alongside your choice of protein in chilli sauce; Coastal Lunch Home Curry and Banana Leaf Rice, a classic Chettinad-based curry dish served in a jar alongside khichiya papad and the famous ghee rice steamed in a banana leaf.

Fettuccine In Pink Burrata Sauce at Shy, Mumbai.

What stands out for most of their food is their use of international marinades but a very desi way of cooking it and so when you take a bite you find the burst of different non-desi flavours but with a strong hint of familiarity. The fact they bake all their breads in-house, daily, means much.

The desserts are creative and are a balance of sweet, dark and come with layers, textures and surprises. A deconstructed Baklava cheesecake that has filo on top and is served with delicious Biscoff sauce and strawberry ice cream on the side. Drama on the table is another dessert that is their specialty — it is made to fall on the table (served that way and made to look like an accident) — it has a white chocolate flowerpot, chocolate soil, and dark chocolate ganache.

The café bar at Shy, Mumbai.

The bar menu includes not just a selection of mocktails and cocktails but also a variety of beers, vodka, gin, rum, Tequila, Bourbon and Tennessee Whisky, Irish, Blended Scotch, Ballantine’s 12 Years, Single Malt, Japanese Whisky, aperitifs, liqueurs, cognac, wines, shooters, mocktails, and soft beverages, which complement the extensive culinary menu quite well.