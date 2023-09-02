Morning Stars | Chef Kunal Kapur: Having a hearty breakfast with Shah Rukh Khan would be an absolute delight

Chef Kunal Kapur is an early riser and opts for a light breakfast.

Note to readers: Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead.

In the world of gastronomy, where flavours, techniques, and creativity come together, Chef Kunal Kapur has made a place for himself as a renowned culinary maestro. His journey from a small town in India to becoming a global sensation is a testament to his talent, dedication, and passion for food. With his innovative approach to cooking, a charming on-screen presence, cookbooks, culinary innovations, and social initiatives, Chef Kunal has left an indelible mark on the culinary world. After launching his restaurant Pincode in Delhi, this weekend he has come up with the first ever ‘Pincodes to Plates’ pop-up at Virat Kohli's one8 Commune, Juhu, Mumbai.

In an interview with us, the chef talks about the pop-up event, innovative food, changes in Indian cuisine over the years and his morning routine. Edited excerpts:

Chef Kunal Kapur's day starts at 6 am.

What about Indian food do you think makes it such a favourite across so many countries?

Indian cuisine's global popularity is attributed to its diverse flavours, encompassing a wide range of tastes from mild to intense. The rich variety of dishes, accommodating both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, ensures a wide appeal. With a strong connection to India's cultural heritage, each dish tells a story of tradition and regional uniqueness. The incorporation of healthful ingredients and the balance of different taste profiles further contribute to its worldwide favouritism. Lastly, the spread of Indian food due to globalisation and migration has made it a beloved culinary choice across many countries.

How has Indian culinary prowess developed in the last decade?

It has seen remarkable growth through several key trends. Traditional dishes have undergone a modern makeover, combining authentic flavours with innovative presentations. The spotlight has shifted towards highlighting India's rich regional cuisines, unveiling lesser-known dishes from different states. A surge in food tourism and digital media has enabled greater exposure to Indian culinary traditions, while the global demand for diverse and plant-based diets has elevated the status of Indian vegetarian and vegan offerings. Additionally, an increased focus on sustainability and sourcing local ingredients has further elevated the sophistication of Indian gastronomy.

What has been your biggest takeaway as a chef who has been in the field for so many years?

My most significant learning has been the profound impact of creativity and adaptability in the culinary world. While mastering techniques and recipes is essential, the ability to think creatively, experiment, and adapt to new trends and ingredients has been my biggest takeaway. Embracing change and continuously pushing the boundaries of my culinary skills have not only kept my passion alive but also allowed me to craft truly unique and memorable dining experiences.

Are you a morning person? What time do you usually get up?

I tend to be an early riser, typically waking up around 5.30 am. This gives me the opportunity to either take a morning stroll or enjoy a leisurely moment sipping tea and perusing the newspaper, all before starting my day at 6 am. It's a peaceful and rejuvenating way to begin my mornings.

What kind of breakfast do you love to have?

I usually opt for a light breakfast. I relish a couple of cups of hot tea and, perhaps, a piece of toast. I keep it light in the morning since I'm aware that there's a substantial amount of food awaiting me in the kitchen for the rest of the day.

What are mornings like for you especially after something good has happened the previous day in your work life or in your personal life?

When things go well the day before, I wake up the next morning feeling happier and more excited. I think about what happened, like if I got an award, and that makes me start the day on a positive note.

When there are some late nights or family events, how do you motivate yourself to get out of bed?

I credit my profession for my early morning routine, which remains consistent even if I've had a late night. My internal body clock naturally leans towards early mornings. Whether it's 5.30 am or 6 am, I wake up without difficulty. My career has demanded flexibility, allowing me to adapt to both late nights and early mornings without any trouble.

What have mornings been like on a general day when you are on a vacation?

My preference for early mornings remains consistent even during vacations. Whether it's a mountain retreat or a beach getaway, I still find myself waking up early. Exploring the serene environment, immersing myself in nature, and connecting with local traditions is more appealing to me when there's less commotion. Instead of the usual hustle of traffic and crowds, I'm greeted by the soothing melodies of birds and the refreshing morning breeze. Starting the day early fills me with happiness. Whether I'm on a work trip or vacation, I ensure that by 8.30-9 am, I've already taken care of my emails and enjoyed a peaceful walk. This leaves me ample time to unwind and prepare for the day ahead without any rush.

Do you like reading physical papers or do you check news on your phone and laptop?

For a considerable period, I had a strong fondness for holding an actual newspaper and engaging with its contents. However, recently, the convenience of accessing news through digital platforms has become more appealing. Typically, alongside my cup of tea, I now enjoy watching the news on my phone. During my commutes, I find myself tuning in to the BBC podcast, which provides me with a daily update on international events and helps me stay connected to global affairs.

Which famous celebrity would you like to have breakfast with and why?

Without a doubt, my choice would be Shah Rukh Khan. I have immense admiration for him. He's truly remarkable, and the opportunity to learn some of his style and insights over a pleasant, hearty breakfast would be an absolute delight.

Do you have a favourite morning song? Do you like to listen to podcasts, prayers in the morning?

I don't particularly find enjoyment in listening to music during the morning hours. However, there are instances when I use music as a motivating factor to help me get out of bed when it's a bit of a struggle. It serves as a kickstart. On my way to work, my preference leans towards tuning in to global news broadcasts. This practice provides me with my essential daily dose of news and keeps me informed.