    How Awadhi food came into Kolkata

    In 1856, with Wajid Ali Shah came Awadhi cuisine into Bengal's capital, as the former nawab of Lucknow or Awadh conjured up gilt-tinted images of his lost kingdom and the scents of his once-grand kitchens.

    Susmita Saha
    February 12, 2023 / 07:58 PM IST
    Awadhi food in Kolkata.

    The roghni tikiya came to me steaming off the griddle. Earlier they had been slapped on the metal plate, molten fat hissing and pooling around it like dew on autumn mornings. The golden discs finally flew to my empty dinner plate, as if spilled-over sun. “The roghni tikiya is considered a few notches above paratha in Awadhi cuisine,” I had been enlightened earlier by Shahanshah Mirza — the great grandson of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, the last nawab of Awadh — who apprised that the pandemic uncertainty had pushed back festivities by a year.

    It seemed just the right time for a reminder. After all, the tikya was being served at Shaam-e-Awadh, a celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah in Kolkata, where he spent the last three decades of his life. The celebrations, held at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, were also collective memories of an old, lost world belonging to kings and courtiers, and a portal to Lucknow.

    The extraordinary footwork of Kathak dissolved on the stage, amid a blur of nimble movements and sounds of a thousand ankle bells. Later, the evening was charged with Soz-Khwani musical compositions, revealing the tragedy of Karbala in a lace-like mesh of languages — Urdu, Farsi, Awadhi and Hindustani.

    These were performances, but also reminiscences — meditations on a king whom historians could not place in a box. “He was a composer, singer, poet and dancer. He also wrote and produced plays on Hindu themes (he was a Muslim himself) in which he acted the main part. All this made the King a figure worthy of film treatment,” says Satyajit Ray in his book The Chess Players and Other Screenplays (1989). Ray’s film Shatranj Ke Khilari (1977) is one of the most compelling visual documents on the annexation of Awadh.