Funnycontrol goes Naatu Naatu ahead of Budget 2023

A still from 'Naatu Naatu' - the Golden Globe Award-winning song in S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Naatu Naatu, the Telugu song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho. Which would make a hilarious background track for the Budget: Every time the common man is disappointed by a new tax or missed exemption and posts Insta reels asking “Kya karun mein mar jaoon?”, the FM can respond with “Naacho Naacho”.

The hook step involving NTR Jr. and Ram Charan dancing together became popular. One expects a similar dance between the US dollar and the Japanese Yen in 2023.

***

The song received the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, making it the first Asian as well as the first Indian song to win the award. Naatu Naatu in fact beat out songs by Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Leaving Sundar Pichai with very conflicted feelings.

***

The RRR song shows the actors singing the lyrics and out-dancing the rich British men at a fancy British party, quite like Rishi Sunak at the Conservative Party elections.

***

Naatu Naatu was shot in August 2021 in Ukraine as part of the final leg of shooting of the film. If I was writing this in August 2022 on location, I would have said shot in Ukraine... and so was the song.

***

The film itself is a throwback to the British Raj of the 1920s. A time when being prince would have meant more to Charles than being king today.

***

The song is essentially about doing the dance step till the end and seeing who is the last man standing. So, perfectly suited for investors in cryptocurrency.

***

Naatu Naatu has a very Lagaan meets Prabhudeva vibe. Of course, Lagaan has a sad ending for Rose, the white girl who puts all the effort in training Bhuvan and his teammates only to see Indian belle Gracie Singh walk away with her beau in the end. Perhaps Lizz Truss and Kwasi Karteng look at Rishi Sunak the same way.

***

The song is basically the fantasy of every second engineering graduate in the country, of making white women fall for their over-enthusiastic dancing on the night of the college festival...and the company off-site…and their cousin’s wedding.

***

The lyrics of the song when translated into English could well be written for Jerome Powell vs bullish investors gunning for lower rates:

“Like an aggressive bull jumping in the dust of the fields”

“Like beating a drum which makes your heart beat faster”

“Like the wild dance when there is a fast rhythm”

But perhaps the chorus could be Jerome Powell singing back to all those who doubt he will keep raising interest rates:

Na Pata Soodu, Na Pata Soodu,

Listen to my song. Listen to my song.

Na Pata Soodu, Naatu Naatu Naatu, Naatu Naatu Naatu Veera Naatu,

Listen to my song. Naatu Naatu Naatu. Crazy Naatu.