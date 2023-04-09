Funnycontrol | Counting Easter eggs in baskets marked markets, global economy

What other Easter Eggs like the Silicon Valley Bank collapse will rising US interest rates bring? That is a question that only God and Jerome Powell in an Easter bunny costume can answer. (Photo by Anna Shvets via Pexels)

Easter is a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The way things have been going in 2023, humanity’s response to his return could well be to make memes. Prayers will be sent in DMs.

Then there is the Easter Bunny which has its origins in Germany and was taken to America by the Dutch. The Easter bunny, of course, is also associated with the Easter egg. During Lent, when Christians fast to mark Jesus' time in the wilderness, eggs are one of the foods that people aren't allowed to eat. This prohibition is lifted on Easter so one can finally enjoy eggs. However, egg prices have shot up so much that one might have to do with Easter paneer this year, thus answering that question what came first the egg or the inflation?

An egg hunt is an Eastertime game during which decorated eggs or Easter eggs are hidden for children to find. In 2023, we might well be playing the game of find the hidden nukes. In fact the term Easter Egg is also used to describe hidden surprises in video games and movies. For example, say you are playing the game of Debt Mutual Fund investments, and you suddenly come across the Easter Egg of sudden taxation changes that cancel all your saved game progress if you don’t act before March 31. Anyone trying to transfer funds overseas to their children for further studies would have discovered the Easter Egg of 20 percent TDS quietly inserted into this year’s Budget. In fact, all politicians can be considered Easter Bunnies who hide the Easter Eggs of their true legislation for the duration of their government. Because when it comes to enforcing the law, governments unlike Jesus do not believe in “Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they are doing”. Governments are more like “Luke, I am your Father.”

So join Funnycontrol in celebrating Easter in 2023 where we can look forward to many resurrections, insurrections and indiscretions. But what other Easter Eggs like the Silicon Valley Bank collapse will rising interest rates in the US bring? That is a question that only God and Jerome Powell in an Easter bunny costume can answer.