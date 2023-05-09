Easy mocktail recipes: 5 fruity mocktail recipes with a spicy twist, courtesy top mixologists

Indulge in these mocktails for spicy sips and fun

Spicy drinks are trending. Yes, you heard it right. With a little help from your kitchen shelves, you can make your drinks fiery for that extra punch. Chilli, ginger, nutmeg, star anise… think of a spice and you have it in your glass, beautifully enhancing the drink’s flavour. Indulge in these mocktails for spicy sips and fun!

Chilli Guava Mary

By Sunil Panigrahi, Executive Chef, Lotus Eco Resort Konark

Ingredients: Chilled guava juice, 2 cups; Mint leaves, 1/4 cup; Lemon juice, 2 tsp; Powdered sugar, 2 tsp; Chilli powder, 1/4 tsp; Salt, 1/4 tsp; Ice cubes, 15

For the rim: Chilli powder, optional; Salt

Method: Take a jar, add mint leaves, lemon juice, sugar, guava juice, a pinch of chilli powder and salt. Blend using a hand blender / Take a plate and combine little chilli powder and salt and mix well / Take a lemon slice and rub it along the rim of the martini glass / Coat the lemon rimmed glass with chilli powder and salt mixture till it's coated well / Take a martini glass. Put 5 ice cubes and pour guava juice. Serve it chilled.

Minty Monty Mule

By Mixologist Vikram Singh, Zooey, New Delhi

Ingredients: Aam panna, 30 ml; Ginger, 1/2 slice; Raw Mango, 2 slices; Lime, 20ml; Mint leaf, 6-8 leaves; Bird eye chilli, 1;

Method: Muddle fresh raw mango, Thai bird eye chili, mint, ginger, lime juice and aam panna all together and shake it well / Strain the mix in a tall glass with a handful of crushed ice and top up with ginger ale / Garnish with fresh mint sprigs, chilli and lime slice and serve.

Charley's Fruit Punch

By Ajay Tomer, Mixologist at Grappa, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Ingredients: Orange juice, 60 ml; Pineapple juice, 60 ml; Grape juice, 60 ml; Lime juice, 25 ml; Grenadine syrup, 15 ml; A pinch of Nutmeg

Garnish: Dehydrated orange with cherry

Method: Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker along with a pinch of nutmeg and shake it well for a few minutes / Take a tall glass and fill it with crushed ice / Pour the well-shaken and mixed mocktail on the ice till the rim / Garnish it with dehydrated orange and top it with a cherry / Serve the chilled refreshing drink

Orangecello

By Bartender Gaurav Abrol, Courtyard By Marriott Aravali Resort

Ingredients: Galangal, 25 gm; Cinnamon, 35 gm; Green cardamom, 13 gm; Star Anise, 9 gm; Coriander seed, 4 gm; Guava juice, To top-up

Method: Take a high ball glass and add 3 cubes of bullet ice / Add galangal purie, crushed cinnamon powder, cardamom essence, star anise syrup and ground coriander / Top up with guava juice, garnish with dehydrated apple or fresh sliced guava and serve

Salted Watermelon, Chili, and Mint CoolerBy Head Chef Megha Kohli, Mademoiselle Boutique Hotel and Café, Goa

Ingredients: Watermelon (skin removed prior to weighing), 1 kg; Fresh mint, 30 gm; Lemon juice of 3 to 4 lemons; Sea salt flakes, 1 teaspoon; Green chilies, 2

Method: Cut the watermelon into small chunks and remove the seeds / Put this into a blender along with the mint leaves, chilies, and lime / Blitz for 1-2 minutes / Strain the liquid through a fine-meshed sieve, collecting all of the juice in a jug / Use the back of a metal spoon to press down on the pulp to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard the pulp / Put the liquid back into the blender, add the salt, and blitz again for 30 seconds / Serve over ice garnished with mint sprigs, lime wedges, and chunks of watermelon. You can also rim your glass with black salt.