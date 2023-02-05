English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: LIVE: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Rahul Joshi
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

    Azim Premji Foundation CEO Anurag Behar: 'Average people can do really good things, that's how the world changes for the better'

    Behar, also the founding vice-chancellor of Azim Premji University, on his new book 'A Matter of the Heart: Education in India', education equity and access, edtech, and National Education Policy 2020.

    Chintan Girish Modi
    February 05, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    Anurag Behar, CEO, Azim Premji Foundation, and founding vice-chancellor of Azim Premji University.

    Anurag Behar, CEO, Azim Premji Foundation, and founding vice-chancellor of Azim Premji University.

    Anurag Behar, chief executive officer of the Azim Premji Foundation, and founding vice-chancellor of Azim Premji University, speaks with Moneycontrol about his new book A Matter of the Heart: Education in India (Westland Books, 2023). This insightful volume brings together a selection of columns on education that he has written over a decade a half. These writings are based on the time that he has spent travelling in remote parts of India as part of his mandate to understand how a better future can be built for children outside metropolitan India. He also shares his thoughts on equity and access, edtech, and India’s National Education Policy 2020. Edited excerpts:

    Anurag Behar's new book, 'A Matter of the Heart: Education in India' (Westland Books, 2023). Anurag Behar's new book, 'A Matter of the Heart: Education in India' (Westland Books, 2023).

    A Matter of the Heart: Education in India is a compilation of your columns written over more than 15 years. When you revisited them for this book, what did you notice about the evolution in your thought process?

    I noticed that my faith in people, their spirit, and their goodness has become firmer and firmer over time. It has become clearer by the day that we have a long, long way to become the society that we have promised to ourselves in our Constitution. And the conviction has only grown that the path of improvement is messy, slow, and unpredictable.