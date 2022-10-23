Why the swimwear is so expensive

Representational image. (Photo: Karl Muscat via Unsplash)

When a woman buys a swimsuit it usually involves a lot of emotions and is a vulnerable moment for her. She is going to be almost half-naked in it, and she wants the garment to tackle all her insecurities, including her shape, size, body fat and cellulite bulges, and gravity while still being pretty, chic and a long-lasting wear. She looks for the right construction and the perfect fit and all this comes with a price.

For one of the flimsiest, tiniest garments that women have ever owned, swimwear — the good ones — are a tad too expensive. Ranging from anywhere between Rs 1,200 to more than Rs 24,000, the itsy-bitsy one-piece or a bikini, constructed out of less square centimetres of fabric than, perhaps, a hand towel, might seem overpriced for most.

However, is it really? We delved into the topic and spoke to designers, swimwear manufacturers and stylists to find out more on this.

Perfecting the design and special engineering

There is a considerable amount of time spent in the pre-design stage. Then, rather intense efforts go into perfecting just the design and the special engineering of the garment. After all, you want the perfect support, the most flattering fit and a silhouette that does not highlight your so-called flaws. Therefore, the construction of such garments are much more complicated than a dress. Hence, the price. Swimwear is made specifically for different body types. Most manufacturers and designers of swimwear say, they keep the Indian body in mind when designing their swimsuits. “Indian women want more coverage at the bust and the bottom, without looking frumpy or old-fashioned. That’s what we keep in mind while designing our swimwear,” say Rekha Datla and Shivangini Parihar, co-founders of The Summer House. Talking about adequate support for busty women who are also looking at coverage, they say, it was really about how well-constructed a swimsuit is. A good one, without fail, provides adequate support for various bust sizes.

Fabrics need to be special

Once the design is done, then comes the sourcing of the special fabrics — you need something that is great on your skin even after hours of wear on the beach, stays put even underwater, holds shape despite activity, is skin-friendly and is still something with prints or colours that looks and feels great. These garments are made for activity and if it is a pair that is well-made, it won't come undone, droop, ride up or peel off, when you are in the pool or at the beach. Some swimwear companies use premium-quality econyl. The fabric is sturdy, does not come loose even when worn repeatedly and, most importantly, is the most sustainable swimwear fabric currently available. There are some swimwear designers who use Neoprene fabric. This, they say, is a super stretchable and holds the skin tightly. It gives a good amount of skin coverage as well as can be worn directly over skin.

Seamless, lined, reversible: Price depends on quality

“Like all clothing, the price of swimsuits depends on the quality of material, quality of finish as well the beauty of the design involved. The Summer House makes seamless swimwear, and sometimes even reversible ones. It is also lined. This automatically adds layers to a process that already involves working with a fabric stretch and form where there’s little room for error. A swimsuit needs to be comfortable but also fit perfectly without any gaps or pops,” say the founders, The Summer House.

Representational image. (Photo: Museums Victoria via Unsplash)

Garment construction needs skilled labour

This is the part that is tough and needs specialised labour, which is expensive. These seamsters/seamstresses are adept at working with the special fabric for swimwear, one that is much smaller, stretchier and more slippery. Construction of a swimsuit is a tricky process, agrees Nilesh Parashar of Nautanky, “First, because it is to be worn next to the skin and that requires different ways of construction and finishing, which involves a lot of time. Second, it is a lengthy process as the garment size decreases, and giving a high-end finish becomes a little tricky, because we need to take care of the smallest of details.” For adequate support for busty women, who are also looking at full coverage, “we technically construct the outfit in a way which solves their issue,” says Parashar.

Swimwear is a growing business

In the last few years there has been an increase in the sales of swimwear say makers. “Statistics are booming as there are not many brands who do swimwear,” says Parashar. “And if yes, then very few consider body types. After the pandemic, everyone is travelling and every individual is in search of a wardrobe change. So, yes, it is a growing business.”

Representational image. (Photo: Tai's Captures via Unsplash)

Sustainability and swimwear

When Vivek Agarwal founded the brand Ookioh, he knew he was moving towards becoming a fully sustainable brand. His is a direct-to-consumer swimwear brand based out of Los Angeles, the US, and he aims to completely eliminate plastics over the next two years. The brand, run by an all-women team, except Agarwal, sources from an Italian mill and the fabrics are made from 100 per cent regenerated materials which take ocean wastes, such as sunken fishing nets and pre-consumer waste products and turn them into luxurious textiles. In two years, Ookioh has grown exponentially and has achieved 600 per cent year-on-year growth.

Parashar says, “At Nautanky, we try to make our garments in a way that it sustains in a client's wardrobe for a longer period of time. We do browse for the fashion forecast prior to making a collection, so an individual can surely wear and repeat it for maximum number of years. We don’t follow fast fashion. We consider increasing the shelf life of a garment in a wardrobe. Not only that but we use a sublimation way of printing in which there is zero consumption of water and that also leads to sustainability.” Parihar adds, “Sustainability is at the core of what we do. Our swimwear is made from recycled material and contributes to cleaning up the oceans.”