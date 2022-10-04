Watch: Models walk through mud at Balenciaga's fashion show in Paris

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

Spanish luxury brand Balenciaga showcased its 2023 spring/summer collection at a stage fashioned like a mud-pit, complete with a scent crafted to "enhance the smell of decomposition", the New York Times reported.

The set was, created in the middle of a Paris convention centre, was about "digging for the truth and being down to earth" designer Demma said.

The show opened with rapper Kanye West, dressed in a utility -style jacket, Balenciaga baseball cap, baggy leather pants and sneakers.

Supermodel Bella Hadid also walked the show in a look comprising face piercings, an oversized hoodie and a teddy bear bag.

Another model came out on the ramp wearing a resplendent gown, that became stained with mud as she walked through the set-up.

While fashion's elite and a section of social media were all praise for the set others poked fun at it.

"Balenciaga having a mud fashion show, I know it smells crazy in there," a Twitter user wrote.

Another comment read: "Do you ever think Cristóbal Balenciaga turns in his grave over what his fashion house has evolved into?"

Balenciaga has faced trolling lately for its some of its designs. After unveiling "fully destroyed sneakers" worth $1,850 (Rs 1.4 lakh), it came out with trash bags priced at $1,790 each (over Rs 1.5 lakh).

The fashion house also sold "shoelace earrings" worth Rs 20,000.