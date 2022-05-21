English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

    'The Trial', starring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

    The supporting cast is ever-changing – some cry, some quip – and the flashbacks come replete with syrupy honeymoon diary jottings and video footage of naked fury.

    Shinie Antony
    May 21, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST
    The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial began in Virginia in April. (Image: AFP)

    The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial began in Virginia in April. (Image: AFP)

    Move over Marriage Story and Scenes From a Marriage, there’s a new red-hot marital show in town. The ongoing court case where superstar Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation, and she counter-sued him, is the longest running reality series on a marriage we have ever seen. Part documentary, part tabloid heaven, part live theatre, full-on blockbuster, here is The Trial, starring Depp and Heard.

    After their recent divorce, all was seemingly quiet when Heard wrote an op-ed article on domestic abuse in The Washington Post. This had Depp fuming; even though she did not name him, he felt it was clear she was speaking of him. Claiming that he was the real victim of abuse and that he lost whopping amounts of money when movie projects dropped him post that article, he sued Heard for $50 million. She counter-sued him for double that amount. And here they are, in the legal arena, circling each other like long-time combatants, boxing gloves on.

    There is romance, revenge, violence, mystery and suspense. The supporting cast is ever-changing – some cry, some quip – and the flashbacks come replete with syrupy honeymoon diary jottings and video footage of naked fury. Nothing so gory in the secretive territory of matrimony has ever been this open and accessible to the public. The details and the documented proof are lined up for random and spurious scrutiny in this courtroom drama.

    What's exhumed is not just their hatred and battering, but also their romantic texts and pet names for each other. Somewhat like Harold Pinter’s 1978 play Betrayal, the story runs backwards, in reverse chronology. We saw Depp and Heard in their wedding pics, posing with dogs, and then getting a divorce. Now it is a slow-motion deconstruction of their matrimonial misadventure; audiences are privy to tonnes of minutiae.

    Not that we have not craved a hit movie just like this, with celebs starring as themselves, and dark intimacies spilling out thick and fast exactly like this, but now that we have it before us, the reviews are mixed. Even as we gasp and gulp with the awareness that there is more to gasp and gulp about coming our way, perhaps we are finally done with gossip. It would seem the drama that the couple can drum up between them is endless, whether in the past or present. So far it has been one plot twist after another.

    Close

    Related stories

    As the former couple continues to offload more personal history in all its messy glory, the attendant jokes and memes are a busy industry. Is Depp dating his lawyer, Camille Vasquez? And who is that man who laughed so much he had to be thrown out of court? Depp seems to be enjoying himself, as if this is just the role he was waiting for. Heard, whether in keeping with her story or in genuine fear, appeared to shrink when it seemed like they may come face to face in court.

    With the stars themselves the script-writers, the ending is anyone’s guess.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is the co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.
    Tags: #Amber Heard #domestic abuse #Johnny Depp #marriage #Relationships
    first published: May 21, 2022 07:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.