First online fashion sale in Unlock 1.0 records 3.5 million shoppers in four days

Indians are buying online and not just essentials but clothes, shoes and other fashion items as well.

The 12th edition of Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS) saw over 3.5 million shoppers coming to its platform to shop during the four days of sale between June 19 and June 22. Over 10 million items were sold in the latest edition of EORS.

In its last edition, Myntra recorded 2.85 million customers who overall placed 4.2 million orders. A total of 9.6 million items were sold.

This year, as many as four million orders were placed by shoppers across multiple categories. The most popular categories were men’s jeans and streetwear, women’s western wear, women’s ethnic wear, men’s casuals and personal care.

In the men’s jeans and streetwear category, over 20 lakh units were sold. Among men’s products, T-shirts were the most sought after with over 17 lakh units sold.

Women bought kurtas more as Myntra saw sale of about eight lakh units.

Amid brands, the most popular during EORS were Nike, Puma, Roadster, HRX, Jack & Jones, Libas, H&M and W.

The most sold item in the current edition of Myntra’s sale was BOAT wireless earphone at 16,600 units.

In terms of categories, beauty and personal care, men’s apparel, women’s apparel, kids wear, footwear and home furnishing grew about 38 percent on average, combined.

Women’s essentials (innerwear) emerged as the fastest-growing category around 100 percent.

The fashion e-tailer processed over 8,000 orders and sold 18,800 items per minute at its peak and recorded over 30 percent growth in traffic year-on-year during the event.

When it comes current fashion trends, people are opting more for in-house wear unlike the pre-lockdown era when people’s fashion choices were more occasion-based.

Of the 3.5 million customers on Myntra during EORS, 56 percent shoppers came from Tier II cities and beyond. Overall, the platform recorded an 86 percent increase in the number of customers from smaller markets.

During the sale, Myntra saw 13.5 million unique visitors and over seven lakh new customers.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

For EORS, Myntra collaborated with 400 offline stores for more than 60 brands.