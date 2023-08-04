Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on September 4

The case will now be heard September 4 onwards.

The Supreme Court on August 4 deferred to September 4 the hearing of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea, who is in custody over charges of corruption.

Appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party leader, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that Sisodia should be granted interim bail as his wife was ill and he also needed to take care of his aging mother.

The court said it would hear the plea for interim bail along with the plea for regular bail, while asking the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to give it a clear picture of the money trail.

Sisodia moved the top court for bail in the CBI and ED cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He has been in custody since February 2023.

Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio among others during his tenure as the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged irregularities in the excise policy. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.

The high court had on May 30 denied him bail in the case being probed by the CBI, saying having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister, Sisodia was a "high-profile" person who could influence witnesses.

On July 3, the high court denied him bail in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the excise policy, saying the charges against him were "very serious in nature".