Manipur violence: SC seeks updated status report from the State

Manipur violence

The Supreme Court on July 3 sought an updated status report from the Manipur government on how the violence is being handled. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who led the bench, asked the State to apprise the court through its status report on aspects such as construction rehabilitation camps, recovery of arms and law and order situation among other things.

The case is now likely to be listed for hearing on July 10.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Solicitor General of India (SG) Tushar Mehta who appeared for the state told the court that alongside the local police, armed forces such as Indian Reserve battalions, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the army have been deployed. He further told the court that the curfew has now been reduced to just five hours a day.

SG Mehta also urged the opposing side not to give a communal tone to the violence in the state as it is people who are being killed in the violence.

Appearing for one of the petitioners, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves argued that the instances of violence are increasing and the Kuki tribes are being attacked. He argued that the armed groups, which are brazenly giving interviews in the media, need to be disbanded.

The court however informed both the parties that it will peruse the updated status report and adjourned the case to July 10.

The Supreme Court was hearing pleas Manipur situation including one by a ruling BJP MLA challenging the high court order on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community and a PIL by a tribal outfit for an SIT probe into the violence that rocked the northeastern state last week.

On June 29, fresh incidents of violence erupted in Manipur. Police fired tear gas shells on the 29th evening to disperse a mob which had gathered at Khwairamband Bazaar in the heart of Imphal where the body of a man killed in the morning in a gunfight in Kangpokpi district was brought and placed in a traditional coffin.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts