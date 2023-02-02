English
    Centre asked SC collegium to reconsider 18 proposals for judges’ appointment: Law Minister

    The details on the total number of collegium proposals returned by the government on its own to the collegium during the last three years were sought by Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    February 02, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India

    The government asked the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider 18 proposals for appointments of judges as on January 31, 2023, law minister Kiren Rijiju has said in a parliamentary response.

    Of the 18 returned proposals, the collegium decided to reiterate 6 and sought inputs from the High Courts, while returning 5 back to the High Courts, the response notes

    Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas sought details on the total number of collegium proposals returned by the Government on its own to the collegium during the last three years.

    Over the last few days, the Supreme Court and the government have been involved in a tussle over the collegium system of appointment of judges.