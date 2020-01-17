App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lee Loechler's viral wedding proposal gives Anand Mahindra an 'inferiority complex'

Loechler had reanimated the characters of Prince Philip and Aurora from Disney film Sleeping Beauty to resemble himself and his beau, Sthuthi David.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Hollywood filmmaker Lee Loechler enchanted the world and his beau with his wedding proposal recently. A video of the Disney-themed proposal went viral a few days ago – garnering more than 5 million views on YouTube.

Now, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is also a fan. The Indian tycoon came across the video a little late but that does not mean he was any less charmed by it. In fact, going by the words of business magnate-cum-Twitter star, the Disney-themed video gives him an inferiority complex.

In the viral video of Lee Loechler’s proposal, one can see a scene from Sleeping Beauty playing on the big screen. However, it was not a scene from the original Disney film. Loechler reanimated the characters of Prince Philip and Aurora to resemble himself and his beau, Sthuthi David, instead.

Sharing the video from his Twitter handle on January 16, Anand Mahindra wrote: “This gent apparently hack-animated a Disney movie to propose to his childhood sweetheart… And I thought I had done a good job 40 years ago with my proposal.”

Mahindra’s comment on the proposal itself has gone viral, garnering more than 17,000 likes, and triggering intense speculation about how he proposed to his college sweetheart Anuradha.

Some have even enquired if there is a video of his proposal that he would like to share with his followers on Twitter.






First Published on Jan 17, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra

