Lee Loechler's viral wedding proposal gives Anand Mahindra an 'inferiority complex'

Hollywood filmmaker Lee Loechler enchanted the world and his beau with his wedding proposal recently. A video of the Disney-themed proposal went viral a few days ago – garnering more than 5 million views on YouTube.

Now, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is also a fan. The Indian tycoon came across the video a little late but that does not mean he was any less charmed by it. In fact, going by the words of business magnate-cum-Twitter star, the Disney-themed video gives him an inferiority complex.

In the viral video of Lee Loechler’s proposal, one can see a scene from Sleeping Beauty playing on the big screen. However, it was not a scene from the original Disney film. Loechler reanimated the characters of Prince Philip and Aurora to resemble himself and his beau, Sthuthi David, instead.



This clip has been going viral globally. This gent apparently hack-animated a Disney movie to propose to his childhood sweetheart. And I thought I had done a good job 40 yrs ago with my proposal. Now I have an inferiority complex! pic.twitter.com/jbTAYBg3nh

— Anand Mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 16, 2020

Mahindra’s comment on the proposal itself has gone viral, garnering more than 17,000 likes, and triggering intense speculation about how he proposed to his college sweetheart Anuradha.



