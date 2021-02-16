Kerala lottery Result: 'Sthree Sakthi SS-248' lottery winners to be declared at 3 pm

Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Sthree Sakthi SS-248': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-248' lottery on February 16 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will get Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winners will receive Rs 5000.

The consolation prize winners will get Rs 8,000 each. The fourth, fifth, sixth seventh and eighth prize winners will bag Rs 2000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Sthree Sakthi SS-248' result on February 16

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 16.2.2021 Sthree Sakthi SS-248' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Sthree Sakthi SS-248' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.