A drunk man was frustrated by a bus delay. So he tried to drive one to his village

The accused was arrested by the police after he came to a halt. (Representational)

Frustrated by a long wait, an allegedly intoxicated man took matters into his own hands and commandeered a bus parked at the depot in a bizarre incident from Karnataka before crashing it. The incident occurred at the Aurad bus depot after the man waited for a long period of time for a government bus that never arrived.

Eyewitnesses reported that the man, identified as Yashappa Suryavamshi, initiated his impromptu bus driving adventure at approximately 11 am on Monday. However, his ill-fated journey was short-lived, as he soon collided with the median and subsequently crashed into a nearby jeep before finally coming to a halt.

Suryavamshi's apparent frustration reached a nucleation point after waiting at the bus stand for a ride to his native village, only to be met with a prolonged absence of any buses heading in that direction. Presumably drunk, he was then filled with anger and made the impulsive decision to take control of a parked bus and drive it towards his destination.

Suryavamshi's lack of experience behind the wheel quickly came to the fore. The incident startled the passengers onboard the bus, who began to scream, attracting the attention of nearby pedestrians.

Bystanders swiftly intervened, persuading Suryavamshi to exit the bus before further escalation. The man was arrested soon after.

“Suryavamshi, who was under the influence of alcohol, was agitated after he couldn't find a bus to his native village. He attempted to drive away a Bidar-bound bus, but instead, he collided with the road divider. A case has been filed against Suryavamshi,” KKRTC Depot Manager S.P. Rathod said, Deccan Herald reported.