MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Kangana Ranaut finds her multiple tweets deleted by Twitter for violating the microblogging site's rules

This follows a rampage the actress made on the site, discussing a tweet made by international pop-sensation and businesswoman Rihanna on the ongoing farmer protests.

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST

Social media website Twitter resorted to taking action against some tweets made by actress Kangana Ranaut on February 4.

This follows a rampage the actress made on the site, discussing a tweet made by international pop-sensation and businesswoman Rihanna on the ongoing farmer protests.

The actress has been criticising protesting farmers over their agitations against the Centre's three farm reform laws.

When attempts are made to access the tweets, a message appears, reading, "This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules."

In one of the tweets, the actor had talked about the "eradication" of "cancer" from the country.

Ranaut had previously also featured in the news for calling the protesting farmers terrorists. She also responded Diljit Dosanjh's song dedicated to Rihanna, and even called him a 'khalistani'.

Close

This isn't Kangana's first spat with Twitter. On January 20, Kangana Ranaut took to the site to say that her account had been temporarily suspended.

The actress had made controversial remarks about "Tandav" creators through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was "time to take their heads off", for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #farmer protests #Farmers protests #India #Kangana Ranaut #Rihanna #Twitter
first published: Feb 4, 2021 03:14 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.