Kangana Ranaut finds her multiple tweets deleted by Twitter for violating the microblogging site's rules

Social media website Twitter resorted to taking action against some tweets made by actress Kangana Ranaut on February 4.

This follows a rampage the actress made on the site, discussing a tweet made by international pop-sensation and businesswoman Rihanna on the ongoing farmer protests.

The actress has been criticising protesting farmers over their agitations against the Centre's three farm reform laws.

When attempts are made to access the tweets, a message appears, reading, "This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules."

In one of the tweets, the actor had talked about the "eradication" of "cancer" from the country.

Ranaut had previously also featured in the news for calling the protesting farmers terrorists. She also responded Diljit Dosanjh's song dedicated to Rihanna, and even called him a 'khalistani'.

This isn't Kangana's first spat with Twitter. On January 20, Kangana Ranaut took to the site to say that her account had been temporarily suspended.

The actress had made controversial remarks about "Tandav" creators through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was "time to take their heads off", for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series.