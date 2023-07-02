Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, 30, dies of aneurysm

Jo Lindner's last post on Instagram was two days ago. (Photo credit: instagram.com//joesthetics)

Bodybuiilder and social media influencer Jo Lindner died at the age of 30 after suffering from aneurysm. A report in The Metro stated that Lindner had been living in Thailand and had been sharing videos from there.

The news of the German influencer's death was confirmed by his girlfriend Nicha on Instagram.

"Jo is the best place everyone. Yesterday his past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 .. he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late.

At this moment I couldn’t write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.. he so sweet kindness strong and HARD WORK MAN and loyalty and honesty smart.

like he always say “ keep pushing and STAY STRONG “ If your guys were know him like I do… his is the amazing and incredible person in this world. He done so much and he build so far just by him self. So please remember him as Joesthetics," she wrote on Instagram.

The news of Lindner's death left many of his fans and followers dejected.

"This is really shocking. I met the guy at a fitness convention a few months ago. He was the nicest dude you could come across there. He had a lot of people asking him for pictures and autographs and even having conversations with him!," one user wrote.

"Bro, you were one of my biggest inspirations for doing all this. I honestly can't even put into words how much this one hurts. The number of people you have helped and the knowledge you have passed on to all of us are priceless," another user wrote.

Lindner's last post on Instagram was two days ago, when he wrote about how he took a break from body building for one year but could not recover his own test levels.

