Jeff Bezos spotted wearing $12 shirt from Amazon at Coachella

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ditched designer labels in favour of a much more accessible $12 shirt for his Coachella appearance.

The billionaire was filmed attending rapper Bad Bunny’s Coachella set on Friday night. A short clip of Bezos, 59, dancing at the music festival alongside girlfriend Lauren Sanchez has taken the internet by storm. The couple was also spotted hanging out with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.



Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Jeff Bezos during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/OaX7ZjgkJz

While Sanchez was Coachella-ready in a crop top and sequinned miniskirt, Bezos wore a blue button-down with a butterfly print that has since gone viral online. He paired the shirt with jeans and sneakers to complete his Coachella look.

On social media, internet sleuths managed to dig up close dupes of the shirt – with one product retailing for as low as $12 on Amazon. While some were convinced the billionaire actually showed up in a $12 shirt, others claimed that the products retailing on Amazon were knock-offs of a more expensive designer brand.



According to TMZ, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez showed up at Coachella’s VIP entrance on April 21 in a private SUV. The couple was led to the main stage via secret back route, where they then watched music sensation Bad Bunny headline the festival for the second weekend in a row.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The fest attracts a huge crowd every year, thanks to performances from some of the biggest names in music across genres.