Jack Dorsey asks Elon Musk how to fix Twitter. Here's Musk's reply

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sought advice from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on how to 'fix' his microblogging platform. The interaction between the young tycoons took place on January 16, wherein Dorsey asked for 'direct feedback' from the elusive billionaire with more than 31 million followers on Twitter.

The two were communicating via a video call at a company meeting in Houston. In the meeting attended by thousands of Twitter employees, Musk’s window was projected onto a screen so that everyone could witness the conversation taking place between the two executives.

When Dorsey asked: “If you were running Twitter, what would you do?” Musk reportedly gave a rather simple suggestion – “differentiate between real and fake users.”

He explained: “How do you tell if the feedback is real or someone trying to manipulate the system? Understand what people actually want and what they are upset about versus manipulation of the system by various interest groups.”

Musk was possibly referring to a group of critics who frequently use the hashtag TSLAQ and hold back nothing when it comes to attacking the SpaceX head on Twitter. This does not come across as a surprise since despite being a very popular personality on Twitter, the young magnate has often been embroiled in controversies on several occasions for not mincing his words.