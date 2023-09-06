Costliest biscuit ever: ITC ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh over one less biscuit in packet

ITC has been ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh over a missing biscuit (Image credit: Sunfeast/YouTube)

ITC Limited has been asked to pay Rs 1 lakh to customer for packing one biscuit less than advertised on a packet of Sunfeast Marie Light. The case of the missing biscuit unfolded when a Chennai resident, P Dillibabu, bought a packet of ITC’s Sunfeast Marie Light biscuits to feed stray dogs. The customer noticed that even though the wrapper mentioned 16 biscuits, there were only 15 biscuits inside the pack.

Dillibabu reached out to his local store as well as ITC for an explanation but did not receive a satisfactory response, according to Times of India.

He filed a complaint with a consumer court, noting that each biscuit costs 75 paise. In his complaint, he said that ITC manufactures 50 lakh packets of biscuits a day. Going by these numbers, the company is cheating consumers of Rs 29 lakh every day.

ITC argued that biscuits are sold based on weight, not number. The net weight mentioned on each packet of Sunfeast Marie Light is 76 grams. However, the court found that each pack containing 15 biscuits weighed only 74 grams.

ITC then argued that Legal Metrology Rules of 2011 allowed a maximum discrepancy of 4.5 grams in pre-packaged goods. However, the court rejected this explanation saying such exemptions are valid only in case of volatile products. The rule does not apply to biscuits since they don’t lose weight over time.

Moreover, the argument that biscuits were sold based on weight, not number, was also dismissed because ITC mentioned 16 biscuits on the wrapper.

The FMCG giant was ordered on August 29 to pay Rs 1 lakh to Dillibabu as compensation for adopting unfair trade practices. It has also been ordered to stop the sale of that particular batch of biscuits.